Port St Johns residents decry two months without clean water

Residents of Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape say it has been more than two months since they last had access to clean running water.

The affected areas include the villages of Ludalasi, Khwanyana and Phahlakazi, as well as the townships of Greens Farm and Mthumbane, where residents say they are forced to buy water.

Businesses, including restaurants and salons in the coastal town, have also had to purchase water to continue operating.

One of the affected residents, Khaya Ncoyini, says his family relies on harvested rainwater and buys water when their supply runs out.

Ncoyini says, “It’s been eight weeks now. there’s no water. and if the tank runs dry, it means I have to carry 5 litre containers when I go to town and take a taxi with five litre containers because for a 20 litre they charge R35 at the taxi industry. So, I don’t have R35. I would only have R25 for myself. So, I would carry two or four 5 litre containers, take a taxi with them back to the community so that I would have enough water for those few days, one or two days.”

Port St. Johns without clean running water: