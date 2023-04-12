North West police have seized a white Porsche Cayenne believed to belong to suspect, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Police arrested two more suspects linked to the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

A 44-year-old man is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, following his arrest on Tuesday.

The suspect who is an employee contracted to a company that installs and maintains cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre faces a charge of aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody, defeating the ends of justice as well as violation of a dead body.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe,” The vehicle was seized by the Gauteng SAPS Tracking Team in Lichtenburg, North West. A 28-year-old male driver has since been taken into police custody where he is currently being questioned. Investigations into this case are unfolding and the SAPS will continue to provide an update to the nation when time permits.”

Meanwhile, G4S’s directors and senior managers appeared in Parliament today to explain Thabo Bester’s elaborate, criminal escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

They were defensive and defiant that they had a good track record over the past 22 years that they have had the contract to manage the private prison, denying that they had lost control.

Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, who is in the Portfolio Commitee on Justice and Correctional Services, shares more from today’s proceedings: