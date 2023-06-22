French music sensation, FKJ, is expected to come to South Africa this June.

The popular music festival, In the City, has announced that FKJ, also known as French Kiwi Juice, will be performing live in Cape Town on the 23rd of June at the Old Biscuit Mill, followed by an intimate live performance in Johannesburg at the renowned Marabi Jazz Club on the 24th of June, before heading to Constitutional Hill on the 25th of June 2023.

The multi-instrumentalist musician and producer, who has garnered international acclaim for his unique blend of musical genres, is expected to pull in crowds to celebrate youth month in South Africa.

FKJ, whose real name is Vincent Fenton, is known for his captivating live performances.

These performances allow him to create dynamic experiences that resonate deeply with his audiences, which have earned him a dedicated fan base around the world.

The performances by FKJ in Johannesburg and Cape Town are expected to be nothing short of extraordinary. Fans can expect a fusion of soulful melodies, infectious beats, and all in FKJ’s signature style.