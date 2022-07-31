Pope Francis on Sunday said he had prayed for Ukrainians during his recent trip to Canada.

“I never stopped praying for the attacked and battered people of Ukraine, asking God to free them from the scourge of war”, the 85-year-old pontiff told faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“The only reasonable thing to do would be to stop and negotiate, may wisdom inspire real steps of peace,” he added.

Since the Russian invasion in February, Francis has repeatedly condemned the conflict and called for peace.

He also has several times implicitly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion but without naming him and used terms such as “unjustified aggression” and “invasion” and has lamented atrocities against civilians.