Pope Francis comforts relatives of victims killed by Israeli forces

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis stood up during a ceremony inside Verona Arena on Saturday to hug two men whose relatives had been killed by Hamas and Israeli forces.

During the ceremony, attended by nearly 12 500 people, the pope hugged Israeli and Palestinian entrepreneurs, Maoz Inon and Aziz Sarah, and asked the faithful to pray for peace.

“In front of these brothers’ suffering, that is the suffering of two peoples I have no words. I have no words,” he said.

The Pope added: “Let’s pray for peace and tell these two brothers to bring our desire and the will to work for peace to their people. Thanks, brothers.”

While speaking to the Pope, Inon told of where she was from and that both parents were killed by Hamas.

Sarah on the other hand said he was from Palestine and that his brother was killed by Israeli soldiers.

“Our pain and sorrow have brought us together to have a dialogue to create a better future,” he said.

During his visit to Verona, the pontiff is also due to meet inmates of Montorio prison and hold a Eucharistic Concelebration inside Bentegodi Stadium before returning to the Vatican.