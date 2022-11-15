The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) provincial leaders in the Free State have staged a sit-in, at the offices of the Department of Police, Roads and Transport, demanding a response on outstanding matters contained in a memorandum of demands that was handed over in August.

Key issues in their memorandum include the equalisation of salaries for similar jobs and the immediate payment of outstanding overtime.

They say they will continue with their demonstration until the grievances on behalf of the membership are addressed.

Popcru’s Free State provincial secretary Amelia Mahlatsi says, “It is the lack of willing part from the department in terms of providing the tools of trade for the directorate. The traffic, transport, security and the one of DLTC. We’ve raised this particular issue in our memorandum on the 25th of August, other issues were very positive in the memorandum.”

“They promised that they will provide tools of trade but even today we are in the middle of November but we are still waiting, nothing is coming, we arranged meetings with management, they don’t come forth, every time they postpone our meetings,” explains Mahlatsi.

In September, Popcru warned that they won’t accept any wage increase that is below the inflation rate.

They marched to the Union Buildings, demanding a 10% wage increase.

The video below is reporting on the wage increase demands: