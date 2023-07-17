Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the implementation of stage 6 load shedding in the past few days was a function of poor planning, boiler tube leaks, increased demand and a reduction in generation capacity.

Ramakgopa says while the trend line has been positive in the last 21 days there wasn’t enough generation capacity to meet the 32 000 megawatts of peak demand seen in the last four days.

He says the energy availability factor was diminished by unplanned load losses in the face of increased electricity demand.

Ramokgopa says a total of 6 800 megawatts of additional capacity can be expected by the 18th of July. He adds that there is a need to ensure that units are brought back online on promised dates to maintain credibility with the public.

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Ramokgopa apologised for the recent implementation of stage 6 load shedding while warning that the electricity system remains vulnerable.

“So, demand went up and generation plummeted and that’s what necessitated stage 6 load shedding. And it wasn’t assisted by the fact that we had not replenished water resources for pump storage and also issues around open cycle gas turbines, of course we had depleted those resources, and that ate into the available capacity. So, at a time when we needed it the most, we were not able to draw from those, so what is the big lesson, it’s a planning question from our side.”

Assets recovered

Meanwhile, Ramokgopa says the South African Police Services has been able to recover close to R94 million worth of assets belonging to Eskom. He says the National Electricity Crisis Committee working stream responsible for safety and security has made compliance inspections at thousands of scrap metal dealers and recyclers.

He adds that around 126 Eskom-related arrests have been made by the SAPS since April last year.

He says over 1 500 cases are still under investigation.