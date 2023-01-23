President Cyril Ramaphosa says a team of independent experts is conducting a diagnosis of the problems at poorly performing power stations and taking action to improve plant performance.

He says they have identified six power stations over the next few months to recover additional capacity.

South Africa is still reeling from the severity of stage six rolling blackouts and is now shuttling between different stages with currently being on stage three.

However, President Ramaphosa says government is committed to reduce the severity of these blackouts on households and businesses.

He says Eskom is working to connect Kusile Unit five to the national grid by September this year.

Again, efforts are in place to restore other units at Medupi, Kusile and Koeberg.

The President also says Eskom has imported 300 megawatts of capacity from neighbouring countries with negotiations under way to secure an additional 1 000 megawatts and to buy surplus power from companies with available generation capacity for a period of three years.

He says they signed agreements for 25 projects from bid windows five and six of the renewable energy program representing 2 800 megawatts of new capacity.

The President has implored South Africa to work together to overcome the severe challenge of rolling blackouts.

Over the last few days, I have held consultative meetings with representatives of labour, business, traditional leaders, religious leaders and the community constituency. I have also met with premiers, metro mayors and leaders of political parties.