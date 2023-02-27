Former Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela says the poor performance of many municipalities remains a historic challenge in the province. She says about 11 municipalities are unable to generate revenue.

Ntombela has been criticised for dropping the ball following the poor delivery of basic services during her tenure.

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) announced her successor, Mxolisi Dukwa, last week after Ntombela resigned.

Ntombela explains why she thinks some municipalities are dysfunctional.

“The demarcation that has happened took all these poor municipalities and put them together. For instance, I am from Mafube, the town called Tweeling, with a population of 8 000 people and if you check that population 85 to 90 percent of that population depend on grant, there are no factories.”

