The lack of classrooms continues to be a major stumbling block in various parts of Mpumalanga, with parents lamenting hazardous infrastructure and learners being taught under a tree.

Dilapidated classrooms

A few months ago some parents raised concerns that their children were studying under a tree at Lamulelani High School in Marite Village in Bushbuckridge.

Edwaleni Primary School in Kabokweni is one of the overcrowded schools in Mpumalanga. A carport is covered with tarpaulin and has been converted into a classroom, while some learners are learning in structures that are dilapidated with a falling ceiling and leaking roof.

The South African Forestry Company Limited (SAFCOL) officially handed over 2 wooden classrooms to the school.

SAFCOL’s Board Member, Zatu Moloi says, “This is the beginning and we have done similar work in different communities. And it is definitely not the last time we are doing such work, we will continue.”

The two classrooms were officially handed over to the school by the Public Enterprises Deputy Minister, Obed Bapela.

Newly built Edwaleni Primary School classrooms built by @SAFCOL_SOC compared to the situation before. #safcoldelivers pic.twitter.com/EuOrLBFSP6 — DPE_ZA (@DPE_ZA) May 4, 2023

More classrooms

Bapela explains, “We opened those classrooms for them to come for their learning away from the shack that was built for them, covered with plastic. In winter it was very cold for them and in summer it was very hot. In the space which used to be a parking bay for cars, now the children were put there because the classrooms were full.”

Some parents have urged government to build more classrooms and rebuild the school.

A parent says, “It is not safe for our children to study in an open space like here because it is cold and some children suffer from various diseases.”

“The place where they study it’s dusty. We are thankful that they have built 2 classrooms for us, but we would be happy if they could build more classrooms for the children to be safe,” another adds.

“This school is overcrowded and that is not good for effective teaching and learning,” says another.

Bapela also handed over school shoes to needy children.