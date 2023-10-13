‘Poo protest’ activist Andile Lili back in court for sentencing

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The sentencing of the suspended member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature and activist, Andile Lili, is expected to take place today in the Bellville Regional Court.

He was convicted last year on a count of inciting violence and attending an illegal gathering.

Lili led the Ses’khona People’s Movement during the ‘poo protests’ against issues of water and sanitation in Khayelitsha and other areas in Cape Town.

He served as a member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature under the African National Congress.

In June, Lili was suspended under the party’s step-aside rule.

The ANC decided at the 2017 Nasrec Policy Conference that members charged with corruption must voluntarily step aside, while those alleged, reported, or accused of corruption must appear before the integrity committee.