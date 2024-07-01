Polokwane residents unhappy with new tariff increases

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents in Polokwane, Limpopo, have raised concerns about the new tariff increase by the municipality. The overall rate increase, including electricity and waste removal amongst others, amount to a 30% increase effective from today.

The municipality is implementing the tariff hike despite allegedly failing to meet the requirement for the adjustment.

This after the high court in Pretoria nullified National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa)’s decision to consider tariff hikes without the required cost-of-studies.

Residents say the rate hike will negatively affect their lives.

“We live in a jobless state. There are no firms that were opened. We have grannies who are not working and taking care of the households. Yet, you are increasing the tariffs. I am not happy with the current notice that we have received that they are increasing the tariffs,” says one of the disgruntled residents.

“Because already we are experiencing poor service delivery from the municipality they are billing us high, what they are doing to us is not fair,” complains another resident.

Meanwhile, Polokwane municipality spokesperson Thipa Selala says the communities were consulted.

Selala says they have complied with the Nersa application to go ahead with the electricity tariff increase.

“Polokwane municipality initially drafted an application for tariff increases to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa. In the course of this engagement, Nersa supplied a comprehensive tool for the tariff adjustment application,” says Selala, adding that they will proceed with the increase.

“We articulately adhered to the requirements specified in this tool, including revenue analysis. As a result, Nersa reviewed and approved our application authorising us to implement the new tariffs. Therefore, we will proceed with the tariff increase as planned and approved by the regulator and await further directives from Nersa.”

