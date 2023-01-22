The executive mayor of the Polokwane Local Municipality in Limpopo, John Mpe, says they are in talks with the DSTV premiership outfit, Supersport United Football Club to play some of its home games at the Peter Mokaba stadium next season.

Mpe says if they reach an agreement, it will be a good opportunity for the Municipality to replace another DSTV premiership side, Marumo Gallants FC, which has relocated its home games to the Royal Bafokeng stadium in the North West.

The Polokwane Municipality recently signed an agreement with Kaizer Chiefs to play 3 home games at the Peter Mokaba stadium starting next Sunday.

Mpe explains, “Recently we have signed an agreement with Kaizer Chiefs for them to start to play in our City from the 29th of this month. Mazolman from Supersport United also came on our door to say we heard that another club that has not been treating you well is leaving Polokwane. We are available to replace them.”