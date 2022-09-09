The High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, is expected to deliver judgment on Friday in the urgent application by the Polokwane Municipality to stop DSTV Premiership side, Marumo Gallants Football Club, from moving its home game against Kaizer Chiefs to Rustenburg in the North West.

The Municipality wants the Sunday fixture to be played at the new Peter Mokaba stadium. Gallants FC has a contract to play its home games at the stadium.

The Municipality has accused the Club of breach of contract, however, the Club argues that it has also listed Royal Bafokeng stadium in Rustenburg, as its alternative home ground as per PSL rules.

The Polokwane municipal authorities accuse Gallants FC of breach of contract.

The Municipality has told the court that the club took the decision to move away from Polokwane behind its back.

The Club, however, argues that it has alternative venues as its home grounds, as per the Premier Soccer League (PSL) rules.

The Club plays its home games in Polokwane for free but shares the gate-takings generated from the ticket sales with the Municipality.