The high levels of pollution on the South African coastline are posing a threat to the country’s marine protected areas. That’s according to the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation.

They assert that although oceans play an essential role in sustaining life on our planet, fully protected marine areas are beginning to suffer the detrimental impact caused by human activity.

Foundation Spokesperson, Dr Judy Mann, says there is a need for government to create more protected marine areas that are not exposed to human activity.

“So marine protected areas are really important because they provide a place for marine life to thrive, to grow and to reproduce in an area where there are not disturbed by humans. They provide us with almost like a baseline with nature as it would be without the impacts of humans and I think that that’s really important if you think of all impacts we’re seeing on the ocean on the SA coast.”