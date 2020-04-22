A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed a majority of Americans believed stay-at-home orders should remain in place until public health officials determine lifting them is safe, despite the damage to the US economy.

Governors of about half a dozen US states pushed ahead on Tuesday with plans to partially reopen for business despite warnings by some health officials that doing so could trigger a new surge in coronavirus cases.

The easing of sweeping restrictions in Georgia, South Carolina and other mostly Southern US states follows protests against rules imposed during the pandemic that shut down businesses and largely confined residents to their homes.

“It’s a matter of concern, this whole idea of opening up. It’s based on non-science generated parameters,” Dr. Boris Lushniak, dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health, told Reuters in an interview.

Deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, topped 45 150 nationwide as cases climbed to over 810 000, according to a Reuters tally.

New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan each reported their highest single-day coronavirus-related death tolls – over 800 between the three states. New York state, the epicenter of the US outbreak, reported 481 new deaths.

Governors are under pressure from businesses and some constituents to relax stay-at-home orders that have thrown over 20 million people out of work in the past month alone.

In Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers who filed a lawsuit against Democratic Governor Tony Evers, challenging his stay-at-home order that runs until May 26.

Tensions between US President Donald Trump, a Republican, and local officials have risen over the US government’s role in ramping up testing, which infectious disease experts say is key to enable a safe reopening.

Those experts say the United States, with a population of nearly 330 million people, should test 3 million per week to get an accurate sense of the virus’s reach. States have tested only a third of that number in the past seven days, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Even as states move ahead with plans to reopen, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned a second wave of the coronavirus could be worse if it coincides with the start of seasonal flu season.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Georgia is among a half dozen states that will allow more business activity this week or next.