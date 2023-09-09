Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister of and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Emeritus, has passed away at the age of 95.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the news which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning

He held the distinction of being the longest-serving AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, serving under three successive Zulu kings, beginning with King Cyprian Bhekuzulu. He also played a pivotal role in facilitating the ascension of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to the throne.

Messages of condolences:

IFP:

The IFP says the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is an unspeakable loss to the party, the AmaZulu nation and South Africa. In a statement the IFP says Buthelezi, as traditional Prime Minister of the AmaZulu nation, made a great contribution to strengthen the monarchy and to ensure official recognition of the AmaZulu king. The party expressed its condolences to the Buthelezi family, as well as to AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

ActionSA:

The political party expressed deep sorrow at the sudden loss of Prince Buthelezi.

“Buthelezi was a giant who played an instrumental role in the fight for democracy during the Apartheid regime and served as Minister of Home Affairs from 1994 to 2004.”

Mandela Foundation:

It is with sadness that the Nelson Mandela Foundation acknowledges the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a prominent figure in the tapestry of South Africa’s history.

His legacy is an imposing and complex one, embracing strands as diverse as the mobilisation of ethnic identities in political struggles, the making of peace, service in a government of national unity, and dedication to making democracy work in South Africa. His life journey intersected at multiple points with that of Nelson Mandela. In many ways the two leaders came to embody an understanding of reconciliation which had no need of forgiveness, nor of forgetting the past, nor even of learning to like one another – it was simply about determining to get on together.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation extends its condolences to the Buthelezi family, the IFP, and all South Africans who mourn the loss of an elder.

Hamba kahle Shenge. We will remember you.

EFF:

EFF spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, says Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was one of the most notable and influential politicians in South Africa. He commends Buthelezi for being able to manage the realms of politics and the Zulu monarchy for decades. He added that the party is appreciative of the fact that in his final years of political activity, Buthelezi was able to suppress political intolerance in KwaZulu-Natal, which allowed the EFF to campaign freely in the province in its formative stages.

DA:

DA Chief Whip, Siviwe Gwarube, says the late AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi played a critical role in shaping the country’s political landscape.

The DA Chief Whip says Buthelezi was a disciplined politician.

“One of the things that I will remember very fondly, is that even though Prince Buthelezi was much older and he was having much difficulty moving in the last couple of years, but he took his role as a Member of Parliament incredibly seriously and up until he was admitted to hospital, he was somebody who will routinely speak in Parliament, even though he would do so virtually. But he was somebody who took and understood his role very seriously.”

UDM:

UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa has also sent his sympathy message.

“He was a gentleman and I also remember the time when he used to engage the late President [Nelson] Mandela and fortunately for the country, they managed both of them to pull through during difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

ANC:

The ANC says in a statement says the country has lost a mature leader that shaped KwaZulu-Natal and the country as a whole. It says Buthelezi was deeply loved by ordinary members of society – young and old – and will be mourned by millions.

The ANC says it hoped that Buthelezi would have made a full recovery after spending more than month in hospital, being treated for complications after a procedure for back pain.

The ANC Caucus leader in Parliament Pemmy Majodina says the passing of Prince Buthelezi it is a sad day for the nation at large. Majodina says the veteran politician leaves behind a rich legacy.

“The bells have rang very early in the morning. The lawmaker veteran is no more. We, as ANC Caucus, pass condolences to family, the IFP membership and nation at wide. This was a fountain of wisdom when it comes to lawmaking.”

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says there was a sense of comradery between Buthelezi and the ANC’s founding heroes of the liberation struggle.

PAC:

PAC leader, Mzwanele Nyhontso, says the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s contributions before and after 1994, have shaped the country we have today.

“We believed Tata Buthelezi played his role, made his own contribution. He contributed to what SA is today. May his soul rest in peace.”

KZN government:

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government says the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi marks the end of an era. Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and MEC’s in the province will be visiting the Buthelezi home today. In a statement the provincial government says Buthelezi was a politician of international repute, had a photographic memory of events and was a remarkable storyteller until the end.

ATM:

African Transformation Movement has added its voice of condolences on the passing of the founder of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona, says Buthelezi has greatly contributed to the laws of the country.

“As the longest serving member of Parliament, has contributed immensely to the legislative development and pruning of our laws and policies over past 29 years, and kept checks and balances of democracy from opposition benches. The story of democratic dispensation cannot be told if the role played by honorable Buthelezi was not engraved in the aisles of history.”

NFP:

National Freedom Party’s secretary in KwaZulu-Natal Zandile Myeni says Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was a symbol of unity not only for the AmaZulu nation but the country as a whole. Myeni has paid tribute to him as a leader who stood firm by his beliefs and respected everyone. Myeni says Buthelezi recently played a huge role in bringing stability to the Zulu monarchy after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

“In his terrain, Umthawana made a very significant contribution in restoring and maintaining the respect of the traditional leadership and we saw his contribution after the first election in 1994 when the Amakhosi and the traditional leadership was restored through his intervention.”