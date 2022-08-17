Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has withdrawn a report that could see the City acquiring alternative power following mounting pressure from other political parties.

Williams tabled the report before Council on Tuesday, with the aim for public participation on leasing the City’s two coal-fired power stations that have not been in use since 2014.

City of Tshwane Spokesperson Sipho Stuurman says they received a proposal from a consortium that sought to convert the power stations to use gas for energy.

The City says this multi-billion rand project over the long-term could have the potential to add an additional 800 megawatts to the Tshwane’s grid.

However, following push back from other political parties, the mayor withdrew the report.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Action South Africa (ActionSA) suggested the bid was irregular and did not meet legal requirements.

The EFF threatened to lay criminal charges against Williams at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on Wednesday.

In a statement, EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu says Williams influenced an unsolicited bid of R48 billion on a pending power generation contract.

The EFF has attributed a collapse in service delivery in the city to the misconduct of Williams. The party has also called for his immediate resignation due to alleged meddling in the city’s administration.

The EFF Tshwane officials led by the Regional Chairperson, Cllr Obakeng Ramabodu and EFF public representatives will lay criminal charges against executive mayor, Randal Williams for undue influence in persuading municipal officials to opt for an unsolicited bid. pic.twitter.com/7CE8FmplDw — EFF Tshwane Region (@TshwaneEff) August 16, 2022