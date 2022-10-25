The Electoral Commission (IEC) says the Political Party Funding Act will soon be up for review. This follows the passing of the Electoral Amendment Bill by the National Assembly last week.

The Bill allows individuals to stand for elections at the national and provincial levels and will now be debated in the National Council of Provinces before being sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for approval.

IEC Head of Political Party Funding George Mahlangu says the Political Party Funding Act will need to be amended to accommodate the new dispensation.

“Now that Independents are going to have seats there this act is due for amendment it is inevitable by 2024 the political party funding act must have been amended so that the Independents that have seats at the national assembly and provincial legislatures must be funded. So I suspect that the thresholds have will be amended during that process of amendment of political party funding”

The Political Party Funding Act came into effect in April last year. It prescribes minimum and maximum thresholds that parties can receive from an individual donor. It also seeks to provide transparency as to who makes donations to various political parties.

VIDEO | Passing of the Electoral Amendment Bill Discussion: