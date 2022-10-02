ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe says the threshold set for funding in the Political Party Funding Act needs to be reviewed.

Mabe was speaking in Soweto, where party President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at a ward 11 branch meeting in Chiawelo and is expected to be nominated for a second term.

The ANC programme heading to its 55th national conference in December has been marred by delays including blackouts and salary-related protests by staffers.

This has led to the party extending the deadline for nomination, which was today (02 Oct), to 25th October. Mabe elaborates.

“We’ve got a problem of over 80 million that we need to sort out for Provident funds, we need to deal with our recurring salary problems. A number of things have got to happen, you have to alter policy to allow for you to continue to operate, not just for ANC, for all other political parties. Remember, funding political parties is important to sustain our own democratic dispensation.”

ANC President Ramaphosa to participate in Soweto branch meeting to nominate leadership: