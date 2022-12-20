Residents of the North West’s Lichtenburg-based Ditsobotla Municipality say they are not convinced that the formation of a coalition council will result in an improvement in the delivery of basic services in their area.

Political parties represented in the municipality say they will take guidance from their national leadership on possible coalitions. No party could secure an outright majority in the by-elections held last week

These residents say they have concerns. One says, “These parties won’t be together and won’t work together because other people will judge other parties by their work. There will not be any changes.”

“Small parties are now growing very fast. ANC is going down each and every day. It seems like South Africa is going to be up,” explains another.

“I don’t think the changes will be there. As I see politics, all the political parties are the same.”

No coalition talks yet

Some opposition parties say they have not yet discussed the possibility of forming coalitions.

“In the EFF, coalition negotiations are led and directed by the national leadership. So, as things stand, we are not in talks with anyone. W are still waiting for direction and guidance from the upper structures of the EFF,” says EFF’s provincial spokesperson, Fanon Moema.

The Democratic Alliance says there are currently no coalition talks. But the party’s provincial communications manager Chris Steyl, says they would consider joining forces with other parties.

“The DA in North West will be working very very hard towards 2024 to convince as many voters as possible to put their trust in the DA so that we can achieve our goal of ushering in a new era in South African politics at a national level with a DA-led coalition government following the elections in 2024. Currently, in Ditsobotla, there are no formal negotiations with other political parties,” says Steyl.

The Freedom Front Plus national head of elections Wouter Wessels says they are not considering being part of any coalitions for now.

“We will not, at this stage, form a coalition with any party but we will vote against the ANC. As the ANC has proven that they cannot govern Ditsobotla and they cannot act in the best interests of the residents,” laments Wessels.