Political parties welcome deployment of extra police in KZN

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some political parties in KwaZulu-Natal have welcomed the deployment of 300 Public Order Police Unit officers in the province after last week’s national and provincial elections. As part of the election security plans, police have deployed an additional 300 members of the Public Order Policing Unit to the province.

They say this is to maintain peace and stability post-elections. Some believe the deployment is as a result of fears of possible violence from parties who might not be happy with the outcomes of coalition talks and election results.

DA provincial leader, Francois Rogers, says, “The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the announcement that there will be additional security forces placed on the ground in the province in the run-up to the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature. Our province has had a terrible past with political intolerance and violence. So, this is certainly to be welcomed and we hope that those forces have the necessary intelligence from the ground. So, if there is any unrest then it can be dealt with swiftly. Also, to call on all political leaders and all parties to remain calm and to do what is in the best interest of the province and the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”

Meanwhile, the MK Party has welcomed the deployment of additional police officers in the province. The party has since called on its members to remain calm and avoid being involved in any form of violence.

MK Party’s Ethekwini region interim spokesperson Bonginkosi Dlamini, “You have never heard any case of Umkhonto weSizwe being involved in any case of political violence. That is why we say to our members to be calm and be peaceful. You know, there has been some objections that have been made. We need to wait for our Commander-in-Chief Mr Jacob Zuma to tell us what is our next step.”

Public Order Policing | 300 additional officers deployed to KZN: