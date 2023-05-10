The Democratic Alliance (DA) slams Health Minister Joe Phaahla for not bringing those involved in the assassination of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran to book in the PPE scandal.

DA MP Evelyn Wilson says there has been no progress in the pursuit of those responsible for the assassination of senior Gauteng Health Department official.

Deokaran, who was 53 years old when she was killed, was a whistleblower in the PPE scandal. She was assassinated outside her home in Winchester Hills in Johannesburg shortly after dropping off her daughter at school.

Wilson says, “It’s over a year since Babita Deokaran was gunned down for exposing the deep corruptions and the overpricing of goods supplied to the Tembisa Hospital. Over a year and the matter is still under SIU Investigation and to date, not one of the companies cited in the expose’ have been blacklisted by the department, so that corruption continues unabated.”

Healthcare system

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa claims that the healthcare system is in its worst state under Phaahla.

Chirwa says, “Minister Joe Phaahla like Minister Pravin Gordhan has no shame that the public health sector is at its worst status this country has ever witnessed under his stewardship because he is achieving the mandate Bill Gates gave to the ANC in the year 2009, when he told the ANC at a private conference to implement the NHI.”

“Patients die at the gates of hospitals. Newborn infants die in their hundreds in hospitals like we saw in Chris Hani Baragwanath. Thousands of young mothers are raising permanently paralysed children because of avoidable negligence in hospitals. Heath-care workers are overworked and underpaid, ambulance services don’t exist, people don’t even call for them anymore because they simply don’t show up.”

She also criticises the National Health Insurance Bill (NHI), saying it seeks to outsource public health care and to benefit the private sector.

VIDEO: Last month, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health debated NHI Bill:

