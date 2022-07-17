Political parties have described the late ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte as a pillar of strength, a champion of women’s rights, and a disciplined person.

Duarte will be buried at Westpark Cemetery, in Johannesburg, in accordance with Muslim rites.

She passed away in the early hours of this morning. She was admitted to the hospital last year with gastrointestinal complications which required various investigations, an interventional procedure and other treatment.

Video: A look at Jessie Duarte’s political journey

ANC: A Pillar of strength

African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has described the party’s late Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte, as a pillar of strength for the organisation.

Mantashe says she will be remembered for believing in her principles.

“Jessie was a pillar of strength for all of us. She was a great fighter and soldier of the movement. It is very painful and the worst thing that could have happened at the wrong time. She will be remembered as someone who was strong and for the principles she believed in. If she disagreed, she didn’t hide it. That is one of the best characteristics you can look for – what you see is what you get,” says Mantashe.

Labour Federation, COSATU, has described the African National Congress’s (ANC) late Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte as strong and disciplined.

She passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning at the age of 68.

She was hospitalised with gastrointestinal complications last year. Duarte will be buried on Sunday afternoon in accordance with Muslim rites.

EFF: A champion of women rights and a defender of the poor

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Spokesperson Leign-Ann Mathys says Duarte was an unrelenting champion of women rights and a forthright defender of the poor.

The EFF says Duarte was passionate about gender-equality and fighting against forms of sexism and patriarchy.

EFF Sends Condolences On The Passing Of ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte pic.twitter.com/3cEUO2TZ3y — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 17, 2022

DA: Condolences to family and friends

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has extended their condolences to the Duarte’s family and friends.

🕊️| The DA extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte. Duarte held a number of positions in the South African party-political landscape. Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/z13d1JRKpi — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 17, 2022

UDM: A disciplined person

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has described the ANC’s late Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte, as a dedicated member of the ruling party.

The UDM’s leader Bantu Holomisa says she was a dedicated cadre of the ANC.

“I wish to pass my condolences to the family, the ANC and her friends. She was a dedicated cadre of the ANC until her last days. A very disciplined person and she stood her ground whenever there was a need to do so. So, may her soul rest in peace,” says Holomisa.

EFF, UDM and COPE pay tribute to Duarte:

ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte to be buried on Sunday