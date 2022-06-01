Opposition parties have reacted with frustration to the latest steep fuel prices. The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is collecting signatures in support of its proposal that the fuel levy be scrapped.

The Energy Department has announced that with effect from midnight on Tuesday night, petrol will increase R2.43 a litre and diesel by just over R1 a litre.

Wholesale illuminating Paraffin increased by R1.56 per litre.

The DA is outraged saying the increased fuel prices adversely affect everyone and the poor in particular.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say it’s only a non-caring government that will not be ashamed to allow the steep increase of fuel in a poverty stricken country.

EFF spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys says: “The EFF has been on the repeat that the ANC government has absolutely no interest in improving the lives of ordinary South Africans. They have no appreciation for the daily struggle that we face every single day to survive. They also have no plan to improve the economy so that it can benefit all South Africans and our economy will remain in this state because the ANC is hellbent on it’s neo-liberal economic planning.”

Political parties react to fuel price increases: