Political parties on the campaign trail in KZN municipalities

Some political parties have been on a campaign trail in major municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of Local Government Elections on November 4.

On the north coast, the DA launched its manifesto for KwaDukuza, promising to tackle corruption and eradicate the water and electricity issues that are crippling the municipality.

In eThekwini, Action SA conducted a clean-up campaign in Newlands East, north of Durban and welcomed councillor Gloria Zungu, who defected from the ANC.

Meanwhile, the ANC in eThekwini condemned the vandalism of its election posters along the M4 in northern Durban. The party says the acts are political provocation and called for political tolerance.