Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Political parties on the campaign trail in KZN municipalities

Sign pointing to a voting station.
  • [FILE] Signage directing people to a voting station.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - IEC
SABC

Some political parties have been on a campaign trail in major municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of Local Government Elections on November 4.

On the north coast, the DA launched its manifesto for KwaDukuza, promising to tackle corruption and eradicate the water and electricity issues that are crippling the municipality.

In eThekwini, Action SA conducted a clean-up campaign in Newlands East, north of Durban and welcomed councillor Gloria Zungu, who defected from the ANC.

Meanwhile, the ANC in eThekwini condemned the vandalism of its election posters along the M4 in northern Durban. The party says the acts are political provocation and called for political tolerance.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News