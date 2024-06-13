Political parties must put aside ideological differences: Analyst

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political Analyst Professor Joleen Steyn-Kotze says it is important for political parties to put aside their ideological differences and agree on what the developmental agenda is going to be over the course of the next five years.

This is as political parties are racing against time to form coalitions ahead of the first sitting of the seventh administration in Parliament and provincial legislatures tomorrow.

The ANC has proposed a Government of National Unity after the party failed to garner an outright majority.

Steyn-Kotze says the IFP’s ideological policy can bring those diverse positions together.

“You are looking at quite an ideologically diverse role ranging from the ANC’s manifesto to your more liberal economic viewpoint that the DA holds to your more socialist that we find in the EFF. What is interesting is that in this mix, however the ideological policy positions. The IFP proposes with its manifesto can actually act as a unifying force to try and bring those diverse positions and diverse views together.”

Political parties need to find common ground: Prof Joleen Steyn-Kotze: