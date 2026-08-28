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Political parties have until 5pm to submit LGE candidate lists

  • FILE | A voter registration station seen on the above image.
  • Image Credits :
  • Ground Up-Liezl Human
SABC

The Electoral Commission’s (IEC) deadline for political parties to submit their lists of candidates ahead of the local government elections (LGE) is 5pm this Friday afternoon.

The commission’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, says no amendments will be permitted after the deadline.

He has ruled out any extension to the timetable, saying this can only be done if there is judicial intervention or circumstances that threaten the ability to hold free and fair elections.

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