Various political parties have indicated their support for the coronation of the AmaZulu King in Durban on Saturday.

This comes after reports have emerged suggesting that the EFF and the SACP among others would stage a protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Eswatini King at the event.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will receive a certificate of official recognition from President Ramaphosa, during his coronation at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal says it has decided not to heckle or boo President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Mswati III of Eswatini when they address the crowds at the coronation of the AmaZulu King in Durban tomorrow.

However, the party says it still adheres to its position that it no longer recognises Ramaphosa as the president of the country, nor is it in support of the Eswatini King because of the lack of democracy and respect for human rights in the kingdom.

EFF provincial secretary in KZN, Nkululeko Ngubane, says the president will have an opportunity to speak at the coronation of the AmaZulu King because the party doesn’t want to shift attention and make it an EFF event.

“That is why we will be going there, the leadership members and supporters and just Africans in general. We will go there in our best behavior, we’ll observe whatever will be taking place there. We don’t want this thing to be about the EFF and Mswati. But our position, we stand there, we don’t recognize Mswati as the King of Eswatini. We don’t recognize Mr Ramaphosa as the president of the country, because as you know he’s committed money laundering fraud and corruption.”

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation takes place tomorrow:

Meanwhile, the SACP in KwaZulu-Natal has denied media reports that it plans to protest and disrupt the coronation. SACP Second Deputy Provincial Secretary, Bheki Shandu, says they will never undermine the event.

Shandu says however they will continue to be critical of Eswatini King Mswati III, who’s expected to attend the coronation of his nephew, King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini. Shandu says King Mswati III needs to allow democracy to prevail and hold elections.

“There is no planned activity around the present of Moses Mabhida where there will be a coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini because ourselves as the SACP we shall be part of that particular critical moment of the people of KwaZulu-Natal. All the people who will be on attendance there are the ordinary working-class and the poor, who are the people we are representing as the SACP and we have their interests in our hearts and for that reason, where they are we shall be with them.”

AmaZulu King must be the uniting voice of the people

DA leader John Steenhuisen says he hopes that after his coronation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will be a uniting voice for the people of KwaZulu-Natal and pioneer service delivery to the citizens of the province. He says Saturday’s coronation marks a new beginning for the AmaZulu Nation across the country in making sure that there is direction from the Royal family.

“We hope he’s going to be unifying voice of the people here in KwaZulu-Natal, but also an advocate for good service delivery. A lot of his subjects now live in municipalities and as you’ve said, some under the DA. And we hope he’s going to be an advocate of good governance so that residents achieve service delivery, they get services and that there is development here in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Thousands of people are expected to gather at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to witness the coronation of the AmaZulu King. Many are curious to see if former president Jacob Zuma will attend the event.

Process of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation: Prof Sihawukele Ngubane