Political parties are demanding accountability and transparency about reports that former Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana might have been awarded a contract to do business with the same parliament which fired him for various transgressions.

Parliament says its Secretary Xolile George has noted with concern media reports surrounding the appointment of Mgidlana to do benchmarking and research for the South African Legislative Sector.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says George will establish the circumstances surrounding the purported contract, and should any wrongdoing be found, the appropriate remedial action will be undertaken.

Mgidlana was dismissed from Parliament in 2018 after he was found guilty on 7 of 13 charges of serious misconduct.

The labour union NEHAWU has called on National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to cancel the alleged contract.

Parliament has however been at pains saying there was no contract or purchase order with Mgidlana’s company, Africentric Markets Consultancy.

It emerged that Mgidlana was appointed by the Legislature Support Services on behalf of the South African Legislature Sector, which Parliament is a signatory since 2010.