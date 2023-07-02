Political Analyst Thami Malinga says it’s worth questioning if the ANC needs a Youth League, following an eight-year-long hiatus. The ANC Youth League has elected Collen Malatji as its new president at the congress held at Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg yesterday.

Others elected to the youth league’s leadership included Phumzile Mgcina, who was elected deputy president, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, as the secretary general, Tsakani Shiviti, as deputy secretary general and Zwelo Masilela as the treasurer general.

Malinga says the fees must fall movement brought forth a different dimension in youth structures in political parties.

“The big question though is, does the ANC need an ANC Youth League after an absence of eight years. It’s been eight years. They’ve been operating without an office of the youth league. After the fees-must-fall movement, young people did show that they are a force to reckon with. They could’ve started their own political movement. By then, a lot of political parties did show that there was no need for youth leagues anymore. It’s a matter of taking young people, that are within student movements and moving them into various structures within the higher echelons of parties.”

Top official elected unopposed at 26th ANCYL National Congress: