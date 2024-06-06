Political analyst challenges MK Party’s targeting concerns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cultural and political analyst Musa Xulu says he does not believe that uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members are being targeted. This after the party raised its concern over the recent killings of its members.

MK Party member, Mxolisi Zungu was gunned down yesterday at Cato Manor in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zungu’s death follows the death of two other MK Party members in Katlehong and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng last month.

Xulu says this is pure coincidence.

“Well the MK Party has been positioning itself as a victim of all sorts of things. Their stance is that they would like to be seen as a threat to possibly ANC people who would then go out and try to kill them. My own research on the ground has shown that the killing of Mr Zungu had nothing to do with political affiliation at all.”

PODCAST| Interview with Political analyst Musa Xulu on MK Party concerned over killings of its members:

