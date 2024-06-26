Political agendas are now influencing UCT’s policy decisions: SAZF

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) says it is unfortunate that political agendas are now influencing policy decisions at the University of Cape Town.

This comes after UCT’s Council adopted a resolution which calls for the boycotting of all Israeli academic institutions and researchers who are affiliated to the Israeli Defence Force.

The resolution was passed amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

In terms of the resolution, no UCT academic may enter into relations, or continue relations with, any research group or network that is affiliated to the Israeli Defence Force, or the broader Israeli military establishment.

The UCT Council held an ordinary plenary meeting on Saturday, 22 June 2024. Council debated two resolutions regarding the Gaza conflict, which were passed by Senate at a meeting held on Friday, 19 April 2024, and adopted each by majority decision. Read more:… — UCT (@UCT_news) June 24, 2024

SAZF Chairman Rowan Polovin says the boycott will limit academic activity.

Polovin says, “It’s very unfortunate that people with extreme ideologies have come into UCT with a specific agenda to force that political impact on the university, which ultimately will impact the way that the university operates. It will curtail the rights of students and academics to freely pursue their enquiries.”

“It will have a severe effect unfortunately on UCT’s international reputation as an outstanding university in Africa and it is unfortunate that UCT is bashing Israel, the one and only Jewish State, but does not take a position on any other conflict around the world,” he adds.