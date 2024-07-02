Policewoman shot during ATM robbery in Free State

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in the Free State have launched a manhunt after a policewoman was shot when robbers started shooting at a police vehicle that was driving near a petrol station in Villiers.

It is alleged that fleeing robbers shot a 39-year-old policewoman during a failed ATM bombing at the garage.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says it is alleged that five armed suspects entered the convenience store in the petrol station, three men entered the shop and one pointed a firearm at the cashier while forcing everyone in the shop to lie on the floor.

He says the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. Kareli says another suspect was at the ATM planting explosives but it did not detonate.

He says a case of attempted murder and attempted ATM-bombing has been opened.