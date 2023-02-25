Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the death of a Fort Hare University student who was allegedly raped and killed near the university’s Alice Campus in the Eastern Cape.

Earlier the University released a statement saying it understands a suspect has been apprehended.

This is in connection to the two female students at the University, who were mugged and assaulted on their way to the university.

While one student died, the other was hospitalised. Saps provincial spokesperson, Thembinkosi Kinana says suspects have been questioned on the matter. “One of the students was found in the nearby bushes with stab wounds. During the investigation suspects were taken in for questioning and later released for further investigation. We are calling on anyone with information to contact the Alice police station.”

Meanwhile, Fort Hare University students are calling for an immediate response to the unsafe areas around Alice Campus. The University SRC president Siphokazi Mbalo says they need the police to intervene. “We have been trying to engage with them, we have submitted memorandum of demands to say at least they must have police patrolling here so that our students can be safe when they are moving.”

VIDEO | Another gender-based violence incident reported at University of Fort Hare: