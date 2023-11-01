Police work in sharp focus at Meyiwa trial

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The defense in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has grilled the state’s latest witness, Constable Jabulani Buthelezi on having acted outside of the law in how accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, was arrested and detained.

Buthelezi has told the court he was one of the officers who carried out Sibiya’s arrest on the 30th of May in 2020 on the instruction of the investigating officer, Sergeant Batho Mogola.

He says following the arrest, the accused was transported to a local hostel in Vusumuzi Section in Tembisa, the Basothon Hostel in Vosloorus, and Aeroton before he was detained at a police station in Pretoria.

The defense has raised issues with the accused being detained outside of the jurisdiction of his arrest.

Mngomezulu: By law, he should have been taken to a police station in Tembisa?

Buthelezi: I think so.

Buthelezi has put the blame squarely on the investigating officer’s shoulders.

“The Investigating Officer said we should go to the Vusumuzi Hostel. It was not my decision as to where he was supposed to be detained. The investigating officer was there,” says Buthelezi.

Buthelezi who was part of the escort of accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, and 2, Bongani Ntanzi, to the taking down of their confessions has denied he acted outside of the scope of his work when he carried out the arrest of Sibiya.

Mngomezulu: When you arrested him, was that an escort?

Buthelezi: That had nothing to do with the escort. I was assisting.

Mngomezulu: So, you went beyond the scope of your work.

Buthelezi: Lies.

Mngomezulu: It is more polite to say it is not true, than to say it is lies.

Buthelezi: I apologise. That is not true.

Following the arrest, Buthelezi says live ammunition, a magazine and a cleaning rod were found in Sibiya’s place of residence in Tembisa and a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition was added against him.

He was taken to task about the reasons why he searched the accused’s room.

“He took us to the room and told us we would find his ID in there. That is why we searched.”

Mngomezulu: But who gave you permission to search?

Buthelezi: He pointed to us where we could find the ID and when he said that I took it as a permission to look.

Mngomezulu: We have evidence that you looked inside the fridge. Would you put an ID in the fridge?

Buthelezi: If it doesn’t work, I could. My lord, I must also mention I never said I looked for an ID inside the fridge.

The trial within a trial looking into the admissibility of confession statements by the first two accused, pointings-out by accused 1 as well as warning statement from accused 3, 4 and 5.