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Police witness denies torture claims in Matlala trial

Vusimuzi Matlala and four accused are facing attempted murder charges.
  • Vusimuzi Matlala and four accused are facing attempted murder charges.
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  • SABC
Sashin Naidoo

The state’s third witness in the attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused has denied claims that accused number one Musa Kekana, was tortured by police on the day of his arrest.

Police Captain Phimi Sekgobela is currently being cross-examined in a trial within a trial at the Johannesburg High Court.

He has detailed the sequence of events on the day Kekana was arrested following the murder of Vereeniging Engineer Armand Swart on 17 April 2024.

Kekana and four others, including Matlala, are facing multiple attempted murder charges.

Speaking through an interpreter, Sekgobela said there was no reason to assault Kekana as he was fully complying with the police.

“ He is not telling the truth, no one tortured him. He was cooperating. There wasn’t even a reason for him to be laid a hand and he did not provoke anyone or anger anyone.”

VIDEO | Proceedings at the Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and co-accused attempted murder trial:

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