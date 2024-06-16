Police in KZN will deal with criminals that cause anything: Masemola

Reading Time: < 1 minute

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says over 400 Public Order Policing Officers have been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal. He says this is to help curb the high levels of crime in hotspots like eThekwini and Zululand.

He addressed a parade of South African Police Service (SAPS) members who have been deployed to KZN at the Tshwane SAPS Academy in Pretoria yesterday.

This is the fourth deployment of police officers to the province since May and is part of the police’s post elections operation.

Masemola says everything is being done to keep communities safe in the province.

“As I say there is no issue that there’ll be a 2021 looting thing, but what we are saying is that, because of the crime that’s happening at the province, so we are sure that there is no panic because the police that we’ve sent there are there for the community of KwaZulu-Natal, the police have to make sure that nothing happens there. But as I emphasised – we will deal with criminals that cause anything – we will deal with them.”

SAPS | More police officers to be deployed in KZN