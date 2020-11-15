On Saturday a group of seven armed men stormed a house in Ekurhuleni east of Johannesburg. They proceeded to rob members of a stokvel of about R30 000 in cash.

They proceeded to rob members of a stokvel of about R30-thousand in cash. They fired shots randomly before fleeing in two vehicles. No one was injured in the process.

As the festive season approaches, many stokvel members will be sharing their annual savings. Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters has warned people to be extra careful as criminals are also out to get their money.

“Some of these Stokvels or saving schemes still believe in using cash, rather than doing electronic banking. So we do want to caution our communities to be vigilant because crime has gone up. Criminals are desperate to make their own kind of money. So they would not hesitate to rob anybody as long as they get what they want.”