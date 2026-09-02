Police visibility on roads helps reduce fatal crashes: Creecy

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says more police visibility and strict law enforcement on roads can help reduce fatal crashes.

She also says that road deaths have dropped by nine percent, but government wants to cut fatalities by 50 percent.

Creecy was speaking at the opening of a three-day Road Safety Practitioners’ Colloquium in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

“Police visibility matters, driving up and down the highway with a blue light on, it matters. How often have you driven at night and you see that blue light instructing you to slow down. Consistent policing matters so I can share with you because drunken driving is a major focus of the work we do.” says Creecy.