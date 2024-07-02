Police use tear gas in Kenya’s capital as tax protests continue

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There was heavy police presence in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Tuesday with riot police patrolling the streets and using tear gas to disperse small groups of protesters after young activists called for increased civil action in the wake of clashes last week in which dozens died.

The protests started as an online outpouring of anger over nearly $2.7 billion of tax hikes in a proposed finance bill and have grown into a nationwide movement against corruption and misgovernance.

Dozens of Kenyans have been killed in demonstrations and clashes with police since June 18, most of them shot by officers last Tuesday, when some protesters tried to storm parliament to block lawmakers from voting on the tax increases.

As young protesters are infuriated by the deaths, at least 39 according to the government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHCR), many are demanding that Ruto steps down.