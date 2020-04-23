Community members are angry after discovering that people with COVID-19 from outside the area are treated at the facility.

Police have used rubber bullets to disperse angry community members protesting outside Ntunjambili Hospital in Kranskop on the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

“What angered the community is that they brought people who have coronavirus without notifying the community members. They did not involve us. They should have involved us so that we could understand reasons behind bringing these people here,” says one resident.

“Our main problem is that hospital employees are our family members. When they arrived home yesterday they were crying saying that people who have COVID-19 have been brought here. As the community, we don’t even know the hospital board. The board did not inform the employees that such people will be brought here, and no awareness was made to the community,” added another one.

