Police urge members of the public to be vigilant when using ATMs

Police have advised members of the public to be extra vigilant when shopping or withdrawing money from ATMs at malls and busy outlets this Easter long weekend.

During this period criminals take advantage of increased consumer spending to steal people’s hard-earned money.

“Never accept help from strangers when using an ATM. You should be alert from strangers asking for help, criminals work in teams while one will distract another one steals your card or money. If your card is swallowed by an ATM it is advisable to phone your bank immediately to stop your card and never allow a bystander to do this for you. Stand close to the ATM to use your body as a shield and make sure no one see you entering your pin,” advices the National Police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe.