Police tackle counterfeit goods in Gauteng

Gauteng police have seized more than 40 000 counterfeit items worth over R40 million and arrested four suspects during various operations this month.

During its latest operation, the National Counterfeit Goods Unit executed a search and seizure warrant in the Johannesburg CBD.

More than 15 000 counterfeit items, with an estimated value of over R12 million, were seized.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk lists the nature of the items confiscated.

“The seized items included sports apparel, shoes, handbags, caps, and perfumes as well as a printing machine and labels imitating well-known brands. Some of these items were found inside hidden compartments and drywalls. These seized items are stored in dedicated Counterfeit Goods depots whereafter infringing trademarks are removed,” she says.

Police are yet to indicate when the suspects will appear in court.

