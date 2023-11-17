Police shut down a suspected student drug market in Bloemfontein

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police in Bloemfontein say they have managed to shut down a suspected student drug market. This follows the arrest of a 29-year-old man for dealing in drugs.

Police spokesperson, Thabo Covane says police received information of a man selling drugs at a food trailer on Groenewoudt street next to Student House, in Universitas.

Upon arrival at the said location, police conducted a search and found large zip lock plastics, 28 rolled dagga joints and an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was arrested following the search. Covane says a case of dealing in dagga has been opened at the Parkweg Police station. the suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.

“Police at Parkweg received information on drugs that were being sold at a food trailer situated in Groenewoudt Street next to Student House. The team arrived at the trailer at about 14:00 and conducted a search. Eight (8) large zip lock plastics; twenty-eight (28) small packages; twenty-seven ((27) rolled zols (joints) of dagga, rezla paper and cash was found and confiscated. A case of Dealing in dagga was then opened at Parkweg Police Station. The suspect will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate Court soon,” Covane explains.