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Police shootout in MP leads to arrest of suspected illegal miner

  • [FILE] A crime scene where a shooting happened.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
Mthobisi Mkhaliphi

A 36-year-old man has been taken for questioning following a crossfire between the police members of Operation Vala Umgodi and suspected illegal miners in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson in the province, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, says one of the police officers was injured and they are investigating a case of attempted murder.

“In that moment there was a vehicle, a Toyota Avanza which came to the scene and all of a sudden there was a crossfire between these illegal miners and the police. However, there was one member of the police that sustained some injuries and he was airlifted to hospital. He’s receiving medical attention. A male person who was driving that Toyota Avanza is taken in for questioning by the police.”

 

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