Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Police seize R120,000 worth of drugs in Goodwood, Cape Town

FILE PHOTO | Confiscated drugs seen on a table.
  • FILE PHOTO | Confiscated drugs seen on a table.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SAPoliceService
SABC News

Police in Cape Town have confiscated drugs worth R120 000 in Goodwood.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says officers acted on a tip-off leading them to a house in the area.

A female suspect was arrested and is expected to appear at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The team was “following up on information received about drugs. They searched the premises and found 550 grams of crystal meth, 109 Mandrax tablets, and an undisclosed amount of cash. A 41-year-old female suspect was arrested for possession of drugs and dealing in drugs,” says Gwala.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News