Police seize R120,000 worth of drugs in Goodwood, Cape Town

Police in Cape Town have confiscated drugs worth R120 000 in Goodwood.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says officers acted on a tip-off leading them to a house in the area.

A female suspect was arrested and is expected to appear at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The team was “following up on information received about drugs. They searched the premises and found 550 grams of crystal meth, 109 Mandrax tablets, and an undisclosed amount of cash. A 41-year-old female suspect was arrested for possession of drugs and dealing in drugs,” says Gwala.