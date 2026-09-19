Police seize R1.5m dagga haul, two arrested

Two suspected dagga dealers have been arrested in Musina, Limpopo.

Police say the suspects were found with dagga worth about R1.5 million. They say the suspects, foreign nationals travelling by bakkie, were intercepted at the Baobab Tollgate but refused to open the canopy.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspects were taken to the Beitbridge border post, where a search was conducted.

Ledwaba says, “Upon arrival at the border, the officers opened the canopy in the presence of the occupants, leading to the discovery of 33 bags containing dagga weighing 991.5 kilograms, with an estimated street value of approximately R1.5 million. Both suspects were arrested and are expected to appear before the Musina Magistrates’ Court facing charges relating to dealing in dagga.”

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo says it continues to intensify operations aimed at disrupting the illegal trafficking of drugs.

The vehicle was driven by a 32-year-old man, accompanied by a 41-year-old passenger. Both are foreign nationals from Tanzania.

During the inspection, the driver and passenger indicated that they did not have the keys to the canopy’s padlock. This raised suspicion among the police members, who instructed them to proceed to the Beitbridge Border facility for further inspection.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Musina Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 September 2026, facing charges relating to dealing in dagga.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, commended the members for their vigilance and operational alertness.

“Vigilance and teamwork remain our strongest weapons against drug trafficking,” says Lieutenant General Scheepers.