Police seize illicit cigarettes worth R3.6 million in Free State

Police have seized illicit cigarettes worth R3.6 million in Boshof in the Free State. This follows a joint operation between Bloemfontein K9 Unit and Provincial Crime Intelligence.

Police spokesperson, Palesa Thabana says members received intelligence led information about the distribution of illicit goods on Thursday, 9 July 2026 and operationalised it on Friday.

“Information first led members to a supermarket in the CBD where a search was conducted and boxes containing counterfeit cigarettes were found hidden underneath the bed. Police then proceeded to the second identified address in Voortrekker street. They found a warehouse in the town where more than 300 boxes and 15 000 loose packets of cigarettes were discovered.”

Thabana confirms that three men aged 22, 44 and 56 have been arrested for the possession of counterfeit goods and are also facing charges for contravention of the immigration act. She adds that the alleged suspects are expected to appear in the Boshof Magistrates’ Court on Monday.