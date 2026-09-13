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Police seize counterfeit goods worth R9 million in Marabastad

Counterfeit goods are seen during a police raid in Marabastad in Pretoria on 13 September 2026.
  • Counterfeit goods are seen during a police raid in Marabastad in Pretoria on 13 September 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @SAPoliceService
SABC News

Police have seized counterfeit goods worth more than R9 million during a crackdown in Marabastad in Pretoria.

More than 10 000 items, including branded sports apparel, footwear, cosmetics and cellphone accessories were confiscated during the operation.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk says the latest seizure follows a similar operation in the Johannesburg CBD last week, where counterfeit goods and manufacturing equipment worth more than R1.5 million were seized.

“The latest seizure follows a similar operation conducted last week at a storage facility in the Johannesburg CBD where counterfeit goods, including Springboks-branded merchandise and manufacturing equipment worth more than R1.5 million, were seized. The illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods not only infringes on the intellectual property rights of legitimate brand owners but also poses potential health and safety risks to consumers.”

 

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